Lanaken mayor closes playground due to ongoing youth nuisance

The Church of Saint Ursula in Lanaken, Limburg. © Wikimedia Commons.

The mayor of the Limburg town of Lanaken, Marino Keulen, has temporarily closed a local playground following reports of ongoing nuisance and vandalism.

The Kabouter playground, located near the OC Kleinveld Community Centre in Rekem, had become a popular meeting spot for youths who were allegedly causing disturbances.

According to Keulen, they engaged in intimidating behaviour towards local residents, rode around on fatbikes and electric scooters, and damaged playground equipment as well as the surrounding area. In April, one youth was involved in a car accident near the site.

Families with children reportedly began avoiding the playground due to the persistent disruptions.

To address the situation, Keulen ordered the closure of the playground on Friday. The measure is aimed at preventing any further escalation of the disturbances and restoring public order. The duration of the closure has not been specified.

“A playground should be a safe space for children and families,” Keulen noted. “If that ceases to be the case, action must be taken."

"This measure is intended to restore peace in the neighbourhood and ensure everyone’s safety," the mayor added. "Once the situation is resolved, the playground will reopen for children and their parents.”