PFAS contamination detected on former garage site in Pelt

PFAS are often called ‘forever chemicals’ because they are extremely persistent, resisting degradation in the human body and the environment. © elecenter.com

Soil contamination by PFAS has been detected at the site of a former garage on Lindelsebaan in Pelt, Limburg province, following an exploratory geological study by the Flemish Public Waste Agency, OVAM.

The analysis revealed historic lead pollution at the site, alongside significant localised concentrations of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These were found near an old paint booth and a degreasing installation. However, the groundwater in the area does not show elevated PFAS levels.

In the coming days, OVAM will conduct an in-depth soil study to determine the extent of the contamination and the boundaries of the affected area. In the meantime, a safety zone spanning 100 metres has been established around the site.

Temporary precautionary measures are in place to reduce residents’ exposure to harmful substances.

Local residents have been advised to limit their consumption of eggs from backyard chickens, fruit, and vegetables grown in their gardens, and to avoid drinking water from private wells. Around 50 households in the affected zone will receive a letter detailing these recommended actions.

Pelt Mayor Dennis Fransen has stated there is no direct risk to residents’ health. However, he stressed that PFAS compounds accumulate in the body, with prolonged exposure potentially being harmful over time.

He emphasised the importance of adhering strictly to precautionary measures, particularly for vulnerable groups such as immunocompromised individuals, children, the elderly, and women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or planning to conceive.