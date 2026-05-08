Police seize over 18 kilogrammes of cannabis in Anderlecht

Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Brussels-West police seized nearly 20 kilogrammes of cannabis products and over €7,800 during a routine taxi inspection in the early hours of 28 April.

Officers stopped the taxi after noticing that the rear passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and that the driver displayed suspicious behaviour.

A search revealed a freezer bag at the passenger’s feet containing large quantities of drugs, €1,395 in cash, and multiple mobile phones.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested, and police conducted a follow-up raid at the destination listed for the taxi. There, they uncovered 18,489.7 grammes of cannabis herb, 1,379.9 grammes of cannabis resin, and €7,820 in cash.

Additional evidence, including €6,425 and computer equipment, was found at the passenger’s home.

The driver was questioned and later released, while the passenger was charged with possession of drugs intended for sale, and remanded in custody by an investigating judge.