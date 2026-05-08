Antwerp residents take to the streets after stabbing arrests

Antwerp police car. Credit: Belga

Hundreds of residents took to the streets of Antwerp on Friday evening following the arrest pf persons suspected of involvement in a fatal stabbing the previous night.

This was confirmed by the local police zone, which deployed officers en masse to maintain order.

Thursday night's stabbing incident claimed the life of a 30-year-old man. Investigators are treating it as a violent robbery and night-time theft. A second individual was also reported injured during the attack.

On Friday evening, the Federal Judicial Police carried out an operation as part of its investigation into the case. One or more suspects were detained during this intervention.

The arrests prompted more than 600 area residents to gather on Sint-Bernardsesteenweg, according to local police. Officers, including mediation and community teams, were dispatched to defuse tensions in the area.