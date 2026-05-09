Health minister calls for insurance fund overhaul

Vice-prime minister and minister and minister of Public Health and Social Affairs Frank Vandenbroucke pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Thursday 23 April 2026. BELGA PHOTO EMILE WINDAL

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke has called for a complete overhaul of Belgium’s health insurers, warning that they face an uncertain future if they do not adapt.

In an interview with De Standaard, Vandenbroucke stated that insurers must be held financially accountable for their performance in helping long-term sick individuals return to work. He proposes tying their funding—currently more than €1 billion—to measurable results.

This would include evaluating their success not only with long-term sick people but also in other key areas. “Their operational funding could soon depend entirely on the outcomes they achieve,” he said.

The minister also said he is open to critically reviewing mandatory supplementary insurance, voluntary hospitalisation insurance, and the increased reimbursement scheme. He suggested factoring in income from flexi-jobs and movable assets when determining eligibility for support.

While opposing the proposal by the N-VA party to abolish health insurers altogether, Vandenbroucke emphasised the need for them to adapt. “It is easy to call for their abolition, but I am pushing them every week to evolve.”

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