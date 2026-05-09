Club Brugge fans sing antisemitic chants at derby against Anderlecht

Club's supporters pictured before a soccer game between Kazakh FC Kairat Almaty and Belgian Club Brugge KV, Tuesday 20 January 2026 in Astana, Kazakhstan, on day seven of the League phase of the UEFA Champions League tournament. BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY

The Brussels public prosecutor has launched a judicial inquiry into antisemitic chants sung by some Club Brugge supporters during a match against Anderlecht last Sunday.

Chants with antisemitic content were reportedly heard in the section where Club Brugge supporters were seated at the game.

The public prosecutor has categorised these actions as violations of the law and has opened an investigation into incitement to hatred or violence, targeting the Club Brugge organisation and unidentified individuals.

The investigation aims to identify those involved and bring them to justice.

Bart Verhaeghe, the president of Club Brugge, has been summoned by the prosecutor for questioning on Monday afternoon as part of the inquiry.

Authorities have described the incident as serious, stating that the chants were sung with a shocking normalisation that warrants firm action.

“These antisemitic chants have no place in our society. They undermine the values of sport and those upheld by the majority of supporters,” the prosecutor commented.

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