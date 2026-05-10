Ghent flower fest attracts 75,000 visitors

The Floralien international, quadrennial plant and flower festival in Gent, Monday 04 May 2026. BELGA PHOTO JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE

Approximately 75,000 visitors attended the 37th edition of the Ghent Floralies, setting a record for the event, according to organisers on Sunday afternoon.

This figure surpasses the previous edition in 2022, which attracted just under 70,000 attendees—a 10% increase. The festival, held over ten days, focused on the theme of connection, which organisers believe resonated strongly with visitors. “For ten days, flowers, innovation, experience, and positivity brought thousands of people together in Ghent,” they said.

The event featured 250 exhibitors representing around ten nationalities, with a notable presence of young families. “The fact that so many young families discovered the Floralies is perhaps the most beautiful highlight of this edition,” said Joke Schauvliege, the event’s president.

The next Ghent Floralies are scheduled for 2030. Organisers aim to prioritise innovation, sustainable greening, international collaboration, and stronger engagement with families and younger generations. “This edition proved the Floralies are alive and thriving,” Schauvliege concluded. “The need for beauty, nature, and positive encounters is greater than ever, and this gives us immense energy for the next edition.”

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