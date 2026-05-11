Rain and cooler temperatures expected across Belgium on Monday

Illustrative image of clouds in Belgian skies. Credit: Belga

Rain will sweep across central and southeastern parts of Belgium on Monday morning before gradually moving eastwards towards Germany, according to forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute.

Temperatures are expected to remain cool, ranging between 7°C and 13°C.

Skies should begin to clear from the west later in the morning, although another band of rain is forecast to move inland from the coast during the afternoon, eventually reaching the Ardennes.

Winds will blow from the north-northwest, remaining moderate across most inland regions but strengthening along the coast, where gusts could become fairly strong later in the day.