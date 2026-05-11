Belgium in Brief: Hope for the best, prepare for the worst

Credit: Belga

Hallo iedereen, bonjour à toutes et tous,

You've got Maïthé Chini this week, delivering the latest English-language news in Belgium straight to your inbox.

If you're anything like me, you probably haven't ever wondered what would happen if a shooting took place at the European Parliament, what you would do if a huge fire broke out in the Commission, or what the protocol is if there was toxic gas in the air in the Council building.

While I have been obsessed with the Jason Bourne trilogy ever since I saw a fresh-faced Matt Damon fight his way through some US Embassy in Switzerland, I am afraid my yearly rewatches have not given me his killer instinct to anticipate any threat or locate the nearest exits (...yet).

Luckily, someone else is thinking about all these things. As Brussels' crisis manager, the job of Sophie Lavaux is to prepare the Belgian capital for every emergency you can think of.

And while the EU institutions are, in certain ways, separate from the rest of the city, they are very much part of it as well – even if they do cause "some extra layers of complication" for the authorities, something that Lavaux knows very well. Find out how Brussels is preparing the EU institutions for any emergency here.

Elsewhere on our website, reporter Léa Huppe assessed the current situation in Brussels' Northern Quarter, one month after nighttime closure measures came into force in the area. Interestingly, local authorities and field organisations are drawing sharply different conclusions about the impact of the measures, which are forcing brothels to close early.

While the municipality of Saint-Josse (where the district is located) reported fewer violent incidents, sex workers in the area warned of income losses and reduced social control. You can read Léa's article here.

If you were celebrating Mother's Day or trying to disconnect over the weekend, you may have missed some interesting features.

As you may have noticed, Brussels was busy celebrating its 37th birthday with street parties and activities on Saturday and Sunday. But was the City of Brussels or the Brussels-Capital Region the centre of the party?

We noticed that many of Brussels international residents do not fully grasp the difference between the two, so here is a thorough explanation by our News Editor Ugo Realfonzo.

A bit further afield, our reporter Kosmos Khoroshavin went to Vilvoorde to speak with one of Belgium's most iconic street artists: Dzia. You might have never heard the name, but you have very likely seen a glimpse of his work painted on walls across the country. The interview is definitely worth a read.

But if you prefer the kind of art you can taste, we have another article for you. Our reporter Eva Hilinski gives you an insight into a culture that has remained mostly under the radar in Belgium: Georgian cuisine. You can read about her experience here. (Spoiler: it was delicious.)

And don't forget, there's a national demonstration happening in Brussels tomorrow, which will likely impact your day in the capital. Our reporter Rita Alves gives you the latest here.

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Ciao!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Brussels' regular chain of command is complex enough. But should an emergency happen at the EU institutions, there are "some extra layers of complication". Read more.

It has a month since the nighttime closure measures came into force in Brussels’ Northern Quarter. Read more.

Police car reportedly changed direction at an intersection before crossing the zebra crossing where the little boy was standing. Read more.

Police strongly advised commuters not to travel into Brussels by car and encouraged people to work remotely where possible. Read more.

In trains, over 97% of calls were successfully connected on the 16 main lines tested, but download speeds were lower than those observed in cars. Read more.

Belgium’s budget gap could soar to €7bn by 2029, driven by inflation and global conflicts. Officials warn of difficult choices across subsidies, taxes, and social spending. Read more.

Aged 103, Antoine Pompe let fly at his more famous peers, all safely in their graves: Victor Horta was “an artist, a draughtsman but not what I'd call an architect." Read more.