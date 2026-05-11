Second birth of rare golden snub-nosed monkey at Pairi Daiza

Credit : Pairi Daiza.

Pairi Daiza has welcomed a second rare golden snub-nosed monkey born within just a few weeks, marking another milestone for the endangered species in Belgium.

The newborn Golden snub-nosed monkey arrived on 20 April, shortly after the zoo celebrated the first-ever birth of the species in Belgium on 17 March.

The endangered primates arrived at the zoo in May 2025 as part of a conservation programme developed in cooperation with the China Wildlife Conservation Association.

According to zoo veterinarian Yang Liu, the newborn safely drank its first milk shortly after birth, an important sign for the animal's survival and well-being.

Zoo officials said the mother and infant were initially kept away from visitors to allow bonding in a calm and secure environment.

Pairi Daiza remains the only institution in the Benelux housing the rare species.

Related News