Monday 11 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Pneumococcal infections hit new record in 2025

Monday 11 May 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Pneumococcal infections hit new record in 2025
Pneumonia infection © bmj.com

A record number of cases of invasive pneumococcal disease have been reported in Belgium for the second year in a row, according to the latest report from the National Reference Centre for Invasive Pneumococci.

Last year, the centre analysed 2,479 cases, marking a 17% increase compared to the previous year.

The largest rise was observed among individuals aged over 85, with cases up by 36%.

The incidence of meningitis saw a significant surge, increasing by 34% to reach 174 cases, particularly among adults.

Vaccination can prevent most forms of invasive pneumococcal disease.

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