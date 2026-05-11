Pneumococcal infections hit new record in 2025

Pneumonia infection © bmj.com

A record number of cases of invasive pneumococcal disease have been reported in Belgium for the second year in a row, according to the latest report from the National Reference Centre for Invasive Pneumococci.

Last year, the centre analysed 2,479 cases, marking a 17% increase compared to the previous year.

The largest rise was observed among individuals aged over 85, with cases up by 36%.

The incidence of meningitis saw a significant surge, increasing by 34% to reach 174 cases, particularly among adults.

Vaccination can prevent most forms of invasive pneumococcal disease.