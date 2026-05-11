UGent allows pro-Palestinian protesters to continue occupation

University of Ghent, UFO Building. © Wikimedia Commons

A pro-Palestinian occupation at Ghent University's UFO Building will be allowed to continue for now, Rector Petra De Sutter said after discussions with the protesters.

There is no legal basis to remove the activists as long as safety is ensured and the university’s regular operations are not significantly disrupted, the rector explained.

The protesters moved on Friday from the university's Coupure Campus to the centrally located UFO building in Ghent. There, they blocked access to a Board of Governors meeting, forcing it to be postponed. The university has rescheduled the meeting for Wednesday.

Talks were held on Monday between the university and the demonstrators. The negotiations, which began at about 4.00 p.m., lasted around two hours and were described by Rector De Sutter as “relatively calm.”

“The right to protest is protected,” De Sutter stated. “If there are no safety risks, acts of violence, or vandalism, and routine activities can continue, there is no legal basis for taking the matter to court.”

The situation is being monitored daily by university security teams and legal experts, she added. “If students feel intimidated, activities are disrupted, or safety can no longer be guaranteed, this assessment will change,” she said.