Defence transport plane is eye-catcher of Deurne Airport fly-in

Aviation enthusiasts will gather this weekend at Deurne Airport for the return of the fly-in event after a one-year hiatus.

The event, now in its 31st edition, picks up after a break in 2024 when the 30th and last Stampe Fly-In was organised by Danny Cabooter.

A new team, comprising Dirk Spitaels, Dommy Van Den Heuvel, and Bernard Van Milders, has revived it under the name ‘Stampe Forever Fly.’

This year's edition celebrates both the iconic Stampe-Vertongen SV-4 and the 80th anniversary of the Belgian Air Force.

Visitors will gain a rare glimpse behind the scenes of historic and modern aviation, with the Stampe-Vertongen SV-4 taking centre stage as a symbol of Antwerp’s pioneering role in Belgian aviation.

The Stampe-Vertongen is a Belgian two-seat trainer/tourer biplane originally designed in Antwerp in the 1930s.

The programme offers a mix of ground-based static exhibitions and aerial demonstrations. Attendees can stroll among the aircraft, explore vintage technology up close, and experience the pilots’ passion.

A major highlight is the celebration of the Belgian Air Force’s 80th anniversary, marked by the presence of the impressive Airbus A400M. Guests will have the opportunity to step inside this powerful transport plane.

In the skies, legendary aircraft such as the Supermarine Spitfire, Hawker Sea Fury, P40 Warhawk, Fouga Magister, and formations of the SV-4 will take flight, showcasing their historical significance within the Belgian Air Force.

Those wishing to experience flying firsthand can book an aerial baptism throughout the weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 May, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for pre-sale through the website www.stampeforever.be or can be purchased on-site during the weekend.