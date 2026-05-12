Six years in prison for Leuven father guilty of raping his underage daughter

Illustration shows the name of the Holsbeek municipality on a road sign, Monday 17 September 2018. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

A man in Leuven has been sentenced to six years in prison for raping his underage daughter.

The assault occurred on 21 November 2023 in Holsbeek during a visit arranged by the victim’s mother. She had prioritised maintaining contact between the child and her ex-husband, despite their separation.

That evening, the woman picked up her ex-husband from Aarschot station and noticed he was intoxicated. Upon arriving at their home, he went directly to his daughter’s room, locked the door, and assaulted her.

The attack included forced oral and later anal penetration. The mother, unaware of the incident, was downstairs at the time. Her daughter later confided in her what had happened.

"This is one of the most abhorrent acts imaginable," stated the prosecutor. "To consciously subject your own daughter to such abuse is both inhumane and deliberate. Physical injuries, the victim’s testimony, and detailed DNA evidence leave no doubt about the accused’s guilt."

The man failed to attend court proceedings, except for one interrogation where he denied the charges.

According to the prosecution, his absence demonstrates "a complete lack of respect for the victims, the judiciary, and society." He has a history of convictions related to alcohol and drug abuse.

The man is sentenced to an effective prison term of six years. He is also deprived of his civil rights for a period of five years.

"This has changed my daughter’s life forever," the mother stated in court. "She is no longer the same person and has been undergoing therapy for quite some time now, in addition to the fact that she was unable to attend school for months." The civil party is awarded damages of €17,834.17.

"The acts of rape and violation of sexual integrity committed against his minor daughter are particularly serious and socially unacceptable," the judge stated in explaining the verdict.

"The defendant showed a total lack of respect for the physical, psychological, and sexual integrity of the minor victim, who reasonably expected her own father to protect her. Furthermore, the acts were committed in the family home, which should be a protected and safe environment for her."