Far-right Flemish MP barred from entering UK

Vlaams Belang MP Filip Dewinter at the far-right National Conservative Conference (NatCon) in Brussels, April 2024. Credit: The Brussels Times / Ugo Realfonzo

The UK Government has revoked the ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation) of Flemish Parliament member Filip Dewinter, Vlaams Belang, barring him from entering the country, he announced on Tuesday.

Dewinter had been invited by British activist and journalist Tommy Robinson to attend the "Unite the West" rally in London on Saturday, which organisers claim will draw hundreds of thousands of participants.

The rally claims to be protesting "mass immigration" and "Islamisation", but has faced accusations of stirring up racial hatred and hate crimes against Muslims.

According to an official email from British authorities, Dewinter’s ETA was "cancelled effective 5 May 2026" because his presence "would not be conducive to the public good". The decision is final, with no option for appeal. Dewinter had spoken at a similar mass rally in London last year.

The UK Government has barred other extremist and far-right figures, such as US commentator Joey Mannarino and Chilean-born "MAGA influencer" Valentina Gómez, both of whom had previously obtained electronic travel authorisations (ETAs) that were subsequently revoked when security agencies raised concerns.

Tom Van Grieken, leader of Vlaams Belang, criticised the decision as a dangerous precedent. He stated, "When members of parliament are denied entry to a friendly European country because their views do not align with the government, democracy turns into dictatorship."

Van Grieken has sent a letter to the British ambassador in Belgium demanding an explanation for the decision.

Vlaams Belang plans to ask the Belgian Government on Wednesday to summon the British ambassador for clarification.

It follows UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s pledge to keep "agitators" out of the country after violence at last year’s 100,000-strong rally.

Under UK immigration law the Home Secretary can personally direct Border Force officers to refuse leave to enter if there is evidence that an individual’s statements, actions or affiliations threaten public order or national security.

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