Fifteen months in prison for assaulting home care worker

Credit: Belga

A man from Halle has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for attacking a home-care nurse without any provocation.

The incident occurred on 7 April last year, when the nurse, employed by the White-Yellow Cross, was visiting patients. He was unexpectedly assaulted in the street by a man who punched him multiple times, causing facial injuries and rendering him unfit to work for nearly two months.

The attacker, identified as J.B., has a history of prior convictions, including violent offences. After the assault, the nurse was able to provide a detailed description of J.B. and his vehicle, which later confirmed his identity.

The nurse’s lawyer stated in court that his client remains fearful when working in Halle, noting that J.B. now knows his home address and may attempt further contact.

Prosecutors sought a two-year prison sentence; however, the court chose leniency and handed down a 15-month prison term.

J.B., who did not appear in court, was sentenced in absentia.