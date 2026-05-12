Tesla to create up to 1,500 new jobs at Berlin factory

US carmaker Tesla's German factory near Berlin. © Odd ANDERSEN/AFP

Tesla has announced a $250 million investment in its Grünheide factory, near Berlin, that will create over 1,500 new jobs.

The Grünheide facility is Tesla’s only car factory in Europe. CEO Elon Musk plans to centralise the entire production process—batteries and electric vehicles—on-site, a goal set to be achieved by 2027.

The factory aims to increase battery cell production to 18 gigawatt-hours in the medium term, requiring more than 1,500 additional workers, the company stated.

Last month, Tesla revealed plans to hire 1,000 extra staff in Germany by the end of June. This move aims to boost the factory’s car production rate amid rising demand, increasing output by 20% to 6,000 cars per week.

Currently, about 10,700 people work at the Grünheide plant, down from 12,400 two years ago.

Tesla has experienced a drop in sales in recent years.