Security firms want closer cooperation with public authorities

Interior Minister Bernard Quintin. © BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The private security sector in Belgium wants stronger, more structured cooperation with public authorities, says Arxia, the sector's leading professional organisation.

Arxia representatives issued a message to this effect when the organisation hosted Interior Minister Bernard Quintin on Tuesday at the Radisson Hotel in Zaventem.

At the event, Quintin observed demonstrations of cutting-edge security applications, including biometrics, drones, bodycams, monitoring technologies, and robotics.

Arxia aims to showcase that private security firms now play a role that extends beyond traditional physical surveillance.

The sector is active in critical areas such as ports, data centres, chemical facilities, and other key infrastructure.

It also provides support services within the justice system.

“Our sector does not seek to replace public security services but rather to strengthen them,” Arxia CEO Filip Smeets explained.

The organisation is calling for a clear operational framework to enhance public-private collaboration.

It argues that such a framework is essential to maintain the flexibility and sustainability of Belgium’s security landscape amid increasing threats and mounting challenges.

Minister Quintin expressed interest in revising Belgium's legal framework to better accommodate technological advancements and the practical realities faced by the sector.