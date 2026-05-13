Belgium braces for cold, blustery mix of sunshine and showers

People look out from a promenade while large waves in the Atlantic Ocean hit the coast as storm Benjamin causes 'strong gusts' in Lacanau, south-western France, on October 23, 2025. Storm Benjamin is causing 'strong gusts' of wind across 'much of the country', with large waves on the Atlantic coast and the Channel coast, according to Météo France, which has placed a total of 19 departments on orange alert. Philippe LOPEZ / AFP

Belgium is set for a typically unpredictable spring day on Wednesday, with spells of sunshine interrupted by heavy showers and strong winds, making conditions feel particularly chilly.

Clearer skies are expected at the start of the day before cloud cover quickly returns from the North Sea, bringing scattered showers, some of them heavy and thundery, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

In some areas, sleet may also appear. Temperatures will remain well below seasonal norms, peaking at around 9°C in the Ardennes highlands and up to 14°C in central parts of the country.

The unsettled conditions will be accompanied by brisk winds, blowing moderate to fairly strong at times, with gusts of between 60 and 70 km/h expected across parts of the country.

By the evening, showers will gradually ease inland, giving way to clearer spells. In the Ardennes, a few snowflakes could still fall over the highest peaks overnight.

Night-time temperatures are forecast to dip to around 2°C in the higher Ardennes, 5°C in central Belgium and 7°C along the coast, while winds are expected to weaken considerably.