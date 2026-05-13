Why thousands of married Belgians are changing their contracts mid-union

Photo taken October 10, 2010 shows a couple holding hands during a mass wedding of 250 couples in Manila. Qualified support for divorce is rising in the mainly Roman Catholic Philippines, the world's remaining holdout apart from the Vatican, according to an independent nationwide survey released on June 2, 2011. AFP PHOTO / JAY DIRECTO

An increasing number of Belgians are modifying their marriage contracts while already married, according to figures published on Wednesday by the Federation of Notaries (Fednot).

The trend is particularly noticeable among older couples, who are seeking to better organise inheritance arrangements and adapt their financial agreements to changing family circumstances.

In 2025, some 30,862 couples changed the terms of their marriage contract during their union, a slight increase of 169 compared to the previous year. The majority of these changes were recorded in Flanders.

In Wallonia alone, nearly 4,000 couples amended their marriage contracts in 2025, compared with around 3,500 in 2018, marking an increase of more than 12%.

"This shows that people are becoming increasingly aware that they can change their marital regime as their family situation evolves," said Axelle Laine, notary and spokesperson for notaire.be to Belga.

According to Laine, older couples are the most likely to revise their contracts, often as part of inheritance planning aimed at providing additional protection for their partner.

"Younger couples, meanwhile, tend to amend their marriage contracts to introduce personal assets into the agreement or to protect themselves in the absence of children," she explained.

Under Belgian law, couples who marry without signing a specific contract are subject to legal community property regime. This means income earned during the marriage is shared, while assets acquired before the marriage remain personal property.

"Couples should think carefully in advance about whether this system suits their situation," Laine said. "A marriage contract allows them to depart from the legal regime and decide, for example, whether income should remain separate or shared."

Fednot also reported that 15,290 new marriage contracts were signed in Belgium in 2025.

Flanders accounted for the majority, with 9,144 contracts, representing 59.8% of the national total. Wallonia followed with 4,566 contracts, or 29.8%.

"People signing a new marriage contract most often opt for a separation of assets regime, with or without a limited shared estate," Fednot said.