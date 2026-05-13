Belgium in Brief: Doing things differently

Credit: Belga/TBT

Salut, hallo, hey!

It's Maïthé Chini again, filling you in on everything you may have missed on this rainy Wednesday.

Our lead story today focuses on the budget cuts that Belgium's Federal Government is implementing, and more specifically, on the impact those cuts will have on people like you and me.

During yesterday's demonstration, I spoke to a few people about their reasons for participating in the strike. And one woman's answer has stayed with me.

Renie Cocquyt of the Hart boven Hard citizens' movement said that all these budget cuts are making life increasingly difficult for many people, who will have to work longer for a smaller pension, while the Federal Government is only thinking about security.

What's worse, she said, is that the government has "hijacked" the word security to mean something it does not.

"Real security is a society in which basic necessities are guaranteed, and where you know: if things go badly for me, I will be looked after. And if things go badly for you, I will look after you," Cocquyt said. Take a look here to read about the impact of the budget cuts.

On a more cheerful note, we also have a story about the small Caribbean community in Belgium. Polya Pencheva spoke to several people who were crazy enough to trade constant sunshine for the rollercoaster of grey skies and showers that we have to offer here – but there is obviously more to the story.

The lack of sunlight, colder climate and more reserved social norms had a big impact on most of the people who came to Belgium from countries like Guyana and Suriname, as well as the Greater Antilles and Antilles islands, such as Barbados, Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Puerto Rico, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Despite some bad first impressions, they have all managed to make a home here – although they still often travel back for a quick fix of vitamin C. You can read their stories here.

Back in Belgium, our resident health expert Kristina Chetcuti tells the story of why strawberry lovers should be very grateful to a long-dead French spy.

In the early 18th century, Amédée-François Frézier was on a top-secret mission for the French crown in Chile when he was offered some luscious wild strawberries. He loved them so much that he smuggled them back to Europe, in true James Bond style.

Not only does Kristina tell a great story, but she also explains in detail why strawberries are so good for you, and even gives you a few new ways to prepare them. (Although, for me, nothing will ever beat straight out of the punnet.)

That's it for today! If you are taking the bank holiday as an opportunity to start a four-day weekend, we will see you again next week. If not, see you in tomorrow's newsletter.

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Bye for now!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

"Real security is a society in which basic necessities are guaranteed, and where you know: if things go badly for me, I will be looked after. And if things go badly for you, I will look after you." Read more.

Up to a quarter of long-term sickness benefits recipients were receiving them incorrectly, but health insurance providers reject this. Read more.

“I know there is a growing community in Brussels, but it is still a minority." Read more.

Health expert Kristina Chetcuti explains the benefits of eating strawberries and provides tips on how to enjoy the delicious sunny fruit. Read more.

With both sets of fans set to travel in numbers from the south of the city up to Heysel, there will be several disruptions throughout the day. Read more.

15,290 new marriage contracts were signed in Belgium in 2025. Read more.

Belgium's inter-federal equality body released official figures that show only "a tiny fraction" of the discrimination experienced by LGBTQ+ people in daily life. Read more.