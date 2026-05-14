A rather chilly Ascension Thursday ahead

A pedestrian carrying an umbrella walks in the rain in Paris on February 3, 2026. JOEL SAGET / AFP

Clouds and sunny spells will alternate across Belgium on Ascension Thursday, bringing a cool, unsettled feel to the public holiday.

According to the Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium, Thursday morning will begin with rain following Wednesday's mixed weather conditions. Some showers could become thundery, with hail and even sleet possible over higher ground.

Conditions are expected to improve gradually from the west later in the afternoon, with drier weather and clearer skies developing. Winds will remain moderate throughout the day, with gusts of up to 50 km/h.

Maximum temperatures will remain well below seasonal averages, reaching around 7°C in the High Fens and up to 12°C in Flanders.

During the evening, showers will continue from central regions towards the Ardennes, although they are expected to weaken and become more isolated. The western parts of the country will enjoy clearer spells overnight.

By the end of the night, skies will clear over the lowlands and central regions, while low cloud is forecast to linger across elevated areas. Along the coast, variable cloud cover will persist, with the possibility of light drizzle.

Minimum overnight temperatures will range from around 0°C in the High Ardennes to 8°C by the coast under generally light winds.