What are the newest words in French dictionaries?

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Onigiri, instavidéaste, and crush are among several new words added to the French dictionaries Le Robert and Larousse, which release their 2027 editions this month.

The updated Petit Robert arrives this Wednesday, featuring roughly 150 new words and expressions, the same number as the Petit Larousse illustré, set to hit shelves on 20 May.

“Each new dictionary entry reflects the spirit of the times,” said Bernard Cerquiglini, scientific advisor to the Petit Larousse.

He explained that the 2027 edition introduces terms highlighting progress in inclusivity, addressing contemporary issues, and embracing global influences, such as francophone culture and culinary trends.

According to Géraldine Moinard, editorial director of Le Robert dictionaries, “A word is added to the dictionary when we determine it is well established in the French language,” particularly in media or on social networks.

Examples of newly added words include:

– Assertivité, meaning the ability to assert oneself while respecting others (Larousse).

– Bouiner, describing the act of spending time on vague or unimportant activities (Le Robert).

– Charo, referring to a man seeking multiple romantic escapades (Le Robert).

– Crush, for a sudden romantic attraction to someone or an intense liking for something (Larousse).

– Incel, referring to a masculinist movement of self-identified single men who claim they are rejected by women, whom they blame for their situation (Larousse).

– Instavidéaste, describing a person who streams live video online, usually interacting with their community (Le Robert).

– Marrainer, meaning to provide moral support to a project or cause, specifically as a woman (Le Robert).

– Onigiri, a Japanese term for a rice ball seasoned and wrapped in nori seaweed (Le Robert).

– Pistole, describing a flat, round, or oval chocolate disc used in pastry-making (Larousse).

– Prompter, referring to the act of sending a prompt, or instruction, to a generative AI algorithm to obtain a specific response (Larousse).