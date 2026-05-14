First-ever 100% Brussels final in the Belgian Cup on Thursday

Anderlecht's Adriano Bertaccini, 25 Union's Anan Khalaili and Anderlecht's Nilson Angulo fight for the ball during a match between RSC Anderlecht and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Sunday 30 November 2025 in Anderlecht. Credit; Belga

Brussels football clubs RSC Anderlecht and Union Saint-Gilloise will face off on Thursday at 15:00 at King Baudouin Stadium in the first-ever all-Brussels Belgian Cup final.

Union Saint-Gilloise, winners in 2024 and Belgian champions in 2025, are chasing their third major trophy since returning to the top tier in 2021.

Heading into the final as favourites, the club is also gearing up for a pivotal week, with a decisive league match against Club Brugge for the title on Sunday. The two teams are separated by just one point in the standings.

For David Hubert, the final holds personal significance. The Union head coach famously helped Anderlecht reach the 2025 final before his departure from the club weeks later.

At a press conference on Wednesday, he downplayed emotions linked to his past and emphasised that “intrinsic motivation to win will be the driving force—everything else is secondary.”

Anderlecht, Belgium’s most decorated football club, is desperate to end a trophy drought that stretches back to the 2017 Supercup.

The last time they won the Belgian Cup was in 2008, and they’ve suffered three losses in finals since then—twice to Club Brugge (2015, 2025) and once to Gent (2022).

Currently battling for fourth place in the league, victory would ensure them a European berth next season.

This match will mark the fourth encounter between the two teams this season.

Union beat Anderlecht 2-0 at home during the regular league phase, while Anderlecht avenged the defeat with a 1-0 win in the return fixture.

In the championship playoffs, Union triumphed again with a 3-1 victory at Lotto Park at the end of April.

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