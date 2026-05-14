Belgium in Brief: No four-day weekends here

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon to all those still working despite the bank holiday!

It's me, Maïthé Chini again, guiding you through today's news on The Brussels Times homepage.

First things first, in case you do not really know why half of Belgium is taking a four-day weekend, have a read of our explainer about Ascension Day – sometimes also called Holy Thursday, a key celebration for Christians as it is part of the Easter cycle.

As the day is officially a bank holiday, most shops and businesses are closed today. However, if you are looking for something to do, you could hop on the train to Bruges to watch the procession of the Holy Blood through the city.

If you're looking for a more active way to spend the weekend, you could even go to Ypres. Every year on Ascension weekend, the 'In Flanders Fields March' takes place there: a 100 km walk that takes participants past war monuments and cultural heritage in and around the famous West-Flemish city. More about all of that here.

And if you'd rather stay in the capital but don't really know what to do with your children now that they are off from school, take a look at Aoife White's Brussels for kids weekend guide.

This time around, it is Brussels' history in the spotlight: from the 16th-century royal court to the start of the Brussels bus company, Aoife has got you covered.

Also happening in Brussels: a whole host of concerts that you should not miss this month. The city hosts some of the biggest and best up-and-coming artists and bands on the international, European and Belgian scene.

Carefully selected by music journalist Simon Taylor, The Brussels Times highlights some of the concerts in the capital in our monthly gig guide.

For those who prefer to fill their days off with sport, reporter Raphaël Jucobin has a story for you as well. As Union Saint-Gilloise is looking to clinch their second trophy in two years in the Belgian Cup final this afternoon, the club is confident that it will get a new stadium.

A USG official told Raphaël that all issues have been taken into account and that they have "stepped up" dialogue with the authorities. As the environmental permit for the new stadium remains a sticking point, however, we can't give you an exact date yet.

And lastly, our reporter Vicente Torre Hovelson took a look at what happens to Belgian trains if they are retired.

He discovered that beyond "train graveyards," Belgium's train fleet can face a surprising (and fascinating) number of fates after they've reached the end of the line. Find out for yourself here.

As always, if you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Tot morgen!

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Today's bank holiday marks the start of a four-day weekend for many in Belgium, as the majority of employees will take the Friday off as well. Read more.

Belgian Minister of the Interior, Bernard Quintin (MR) called on all parties involved to cooperate and show "responsibility" in ensuring the reform succeeds. Read more.

There's an unofficial four-day holiday weekend this week, with a day off on Thursday for Ascension and the practice of "making the bridge" to the weekend. Read more.

Since 2019, the club has been looking to build a new stadium that would notably allow them to host their own European matches. Read more.

Check out the best upcoming gigs in Brussels that you and your friends should not miss this month. Read more.

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From international resale to quirky B&B transformations, discover the surprising second lives of Belgium’s decommissioned train fleet. Read more.