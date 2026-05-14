Anderlecht fans shroud stadium in purple-and-white haze causing delay

R.S.C. Anderlecht supporters pictured in the stands during the Belgian Cup final between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Anderlecht in Brussels on Thursday 14 May 2026. Credit : Belga/ Virginie Lefour

The Belgian Cup final between R.S.C. Anderlecht and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise was twice disrupted by thick clouds of smoke caused by pyrotechnics set off in the Anderlecht supporters' section at King Baudouin Stadium.

Kick-off of the Croky Cup final was delayed after large amounts of smoke engulfed the pitch shortly before the scheduled 15:00 start.

According to HLN, Anderlecht supporters managed to smuggle numerous smoke flares into the stadium before igniting them during a pre-match tifo display, creating a dense purple-and-white haze across the Heysel arena.

Further incidents occurred during the match itself.

One supporter was reportedly seen setting a Royale Union Saint-Gilloise flag on fire in the stands while another small blaze broke out nearby.

Firefighters stationed at the stadium reportedly intervened quickly to extinguish the flames.

Shortly after half-time, referee Bram Van Driessche temporarily stopped the match again after another large plume of purple smoke reduced visibility on the pitch.

Play resumed roughly five minutes later once conditions improved.