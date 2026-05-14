Thursday 14 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Anderlecht fans shroud stadium in purple-and-white haze causing delay

Thursday 14 May 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Anderlecht fans shroud stadium in purple-and-white haze causing delay
R.S.C. Anderlecht supporters pictured in the stands during the Belgian Cup final between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Anderlecht in Brussels on Thursday 14 May 2026. Credit : Belga/ Virginie Lefour

The Belgian Cup final between R.S.C. Anderlecht and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise was twice disrupted by thick clouds of smoke caused by pyrotechnics set off in the Anderlecht supporters' section at King Baudouin Stadium.

Kick-off of the Croky Cup final was delayed after large amounts of smoke engulfed the pitch shortly before the scheduled 15:00 start.

According to HLN, Anderlecht supporters managed to smuggle numerous smoke flares into the stadium before igniting them during a pre-match tifo display, creating a dense purple-and-white haze across the Heysel arena.

Further incidents occurred during the match itself.

One supporter was reportedly seen setting a Royale Union Saint-Gilloise flag on fire in the stands while another small blaze broke out nearby.

Firefighters stationed at the stadium reportedly intervened quickly to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters clean up pyrotechnic material used by R.S.C. Anderlecht supporters ahead of the Belgian Cup final against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Brussels on Thursday, 14 May 2026. Credit : Belga/ Virginie Lefour

Firefighters clean up pyrotechnic material used by R.S.C. Anderlecht supporters ahead of the Belgian Cup final against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Brussels on Thursday, 14 May 2026. Credit: Belga/ Virginie Lefour

Shortly after half-time, referee Bram Van Driessche temporarily stopped the match again after another large plume of purple smoke reduced visibility on the pitch.

Play resumed roughly five minutes later once conditions improved.

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