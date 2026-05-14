Union Saint-Gilloise wins first-ever 100% Brussels final to take Belgian Cup

Union Saint-Gilloise's Christian Burgess celebrates with the cup after beating Brussels rivals RSC Anderlecht, Thursday 14 May 2026 in Brussels, the final of the Belgian Cup, also known as the 'Croky Cup'. Credit: Belga / Tom Goyvaerts

Union Saint-Gilloise won the Belgian Cup for the second time in three years on Thursday, in the first-ever all-Brussels final.

The league champions defeated their local rivals Anderlecht 3–1 in the final after a thrilling match that went into extra time. This is Union’s fourth cup victory in the club’s history. Anderlecht are still waiting for their first trophy since 2017. They last won the cup in 2008.

The match at the King Baudouin Stadium kicked off a few minutes late due to excessive use of pyrotechnics by the Anderlecht supporters.

Once a huge purple cloud of smoke had cleared, both teams were able to get underway, with Union starting the game better.

Just after Belgian football icon Romelu Lukaku had taken his seat in the VIP stand, Union SG’s first chance came after four minutes when Besfort Zeneli passed to Colin Coosemans. Anderlecht responded with a header from Thorgan Hazard (wide).

Hazard was rested by coach Jérémy Taravel last weekend and held his own as the deepest-lying player for the Purple & Whites.

Union looked set to take the lead after sixteen minutes. Captain Christian Burgess neatly nodded a free-kick from Rob Schoofs into the net.

The yellow-and-blue half of Brussels celebrated, but the goal was disallowed on the advice of the VAR for offside by Kevin Mac Allister, who had also gone for the ball. It remained 0-0.

Shortly afterwards, Coosemans was also called into action to save an attempt by Mateo Biondic. Schoofs fired a free-kick just wide.

Anderlecht appealed for a penalty just before half-time after Ross Sykes pushed Ilay Camara in the box, but referee Bram Van Driessche kept his lips sealed. No goals before the break.

Deadlock broken

The second half began just like the first: with a mandatory break due to the numerous smoke bombs from the Anderlecht side.

Afterwards, a heavy collision between Burgess and De Cat caused another delay of several minutes. Union then tried to impose their will, but Anderlecht held firm for a long time.

The Purple & Whites matched the intensity of the league champions and threatened with a shot from Camara (at Kjell Scherpen).

It remained a hard-fought contest. It was only with fifteen minutes to go that an opening presented itself. After a cleared corner, Mac Allister smashed a cross from Anan Khalaili into the net, 1-0.

Anderlecht were not rattled and responded immediately. A free-kick from Hazard was delivered into the box by Lucas Hey, where Mihajlo Cvetkovic headed home to make it 1-1.

The purple-and-white section of the stands at the Heysel erupted. Both teams headed into extra time. Meanwhile, Red Devil Nathan De Cat limped off the pitch. A new injury to the teenager would put an end to his World Cup hopes.

Union take it

In extra time, Union eventually pulled ahead. Substitutes Mohammed Fuseini (96') and Kevin Rodriguez (100') became the heroes of the afternoon.

First, Fuseini slotted home the 2-1 from Rodriguez’s pass, then Adem Zorgane set up Rodriguez for the 3-1. Anderlecht were knocked out. In the second period of extra time, Zorgane hit the post. That was it: 3-1.

The first all-Brussels cup final in football history was thus won by Union. It is USG’s fourth cup triumph, following those in 1913, 1914 and 2024.

On Sunday (at 6.30 pm), Union SG face another crucial fixture, with a league match away to leaders Club Brugge.

The winner of that match looks set to be in with a chance of the league title, but for now, the Unionistes are celebrating.