Warsaw recognises same-sex marriages performed in the EU

Polish President Karol Nawrocki © Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP

The city of Warsaw has, for the first time, recognised a same-sex marriage contracted in another European Union Member State.

Warsaw’s mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, confirmed on Thursday that the city’s administration had registered the marriage earlier in the day.

This decision follows a March ruling by Poland’s Administrative Supreme Court, which stated that same-sex marriages conducted in other EU countries must be acknowledged by Polish authorities.

The Supreme Court ruling aligns with a 2025 decision from the European Court of Justice, which Poland incorporated into its legal framework.

However, same-sex couples in Poland remain unable to marry or enter into registered partnerships domestically, as such options remain prohibited under Polish law.

Poland is among the last EU nations, alongside Bulgaria, Romania, and Slovakia, to have neither legalised same-sex marriage nor recognised civil partnerships.