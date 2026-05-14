Limburg prosecutors warn of new electronic payment scam

Scams have become much more credible. Credit: Belga / Laurie Dieffembacq

The Limburg Public Prosecutor’s Office has issued a warning about a new type of scam involving electronic payments.

Scammers approach people in public places, asking for small donations to purported charitable causes. The payment is completed via quick electronic methods.

Victims later discover that large sums of money have been transferred to foreign accounts without their consent.

Marijke Teunis from the Limburg Prosecutor’s Office advises caution when dealing with strangers requesting payments through smartphones or portable payment terminals.

She stresses the importance of verifying payment amounts and never allowing others to handle your card or phone during transactions.

If suspicious transactions are noticed, victims should immediately contact their bank and file a report with the local police.