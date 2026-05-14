Activists mobilise in Brussels for new relief flotilla for Gaza

Ships of the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza moored at the island of Koufonisi, south of Crete, on 26 September 2025. © Belga / AFP

About 20 people gathered outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Brussels on Thursday evening, in response to a call from the Belgian chapter of the Global Sumud Flotilla movement, according to local police.

The demonstration aimed to draw attention to humanitarian aid boats that left Turkey on Thursday morning, heading for Gaza.

Organisers urged the Belgian government to “ensure the safety of participants and the delivery of aid,” expressing concern over a potential interception by the Israeli military.

According to organisers, 50 boats left the port of Marmaris in Turkey on Thursday, marking the third attempt to reach Gaza since October 2023.

Previous flotillas were blocked, including one intercepted by Israeli forces in April and another stopped near Egyptian and Gazan waters in 2025.

The movement described the flotilla’s mission as “entirely legal,” criticising “Western governments’ inaction” with regard to the situation in Gaza.

Further protest gatherings were announced. One is to be held on Friday, outside the Israeli embassy in Brussels while a national pro-Palestine demonstration is planned for Sunday at Gare du Nord.

Police confirmed about a score of participants at Thursday’s rally, during which no incidents were reported.