Friday 15 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

E34 freeway reopened in both directions

Thursday 14 May 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
E34 freeway reopened in both directions
E-34 highway. ©hln.be

The E34 motorway to Lille in Antwerp Province was reopened in both directions on Thursday evening after being blocked by multiple accidents during a severe hailstorm.

At around 5 p.m., several drivers were caught off guard by the hail, which caused the roadway to become slippery across a 500-metre stretch. This led to a series of accidents.

Heading towards the Netherlands, eight vehicles were involved in multiple collisions. For a time, traffic was restricted to the emergency lane. The lanes in the direction of the Netherlands were cleared first on Thursday evening.

In the direction of Antwerp, a motorcyclist tragically lost their life in an accident. Drivers heading that way were rerouted via Exit 22 at Beerse for several hours before traffic was restored later in the evening.

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.