Belgium in Brief: Riding into the sunset

Credit: Wikimedia Commons / Belga

Dag iedereen, bonjour à tout le monde!

It’s Maïthé Chini giving you the latest news again, one last time to wave away the working week.

How are you getting around the city? Are you taking the metro, or walking maybe? How often have you made a last-minute decision to hop on an e-scooter to get somewhere quickly?

If you’re anything like me, the answer to that last question is: only on national strike days, when I realise too late that the metro lines I usually take to work are not running. (Yes, this has happened every time there was a large demonstration in the past 1.5 years, and yes, I’m sure it will happen again.)

Interestingly, the number of people using e-scooters in Brussels is shooting up in recent weeks and months.

Strike days always see big spikes, but even without them, micromobility companies are reporting a “historic high” in rides - mainly as a result of the high fuel prices due to conflict in the Middle East. Get the full picture here.

Elsewhere on our website, reporter Rita Alves explains how the Brussels Government may be considering legal steps to fight rising aircraft noise pollution from the country’s biggest airport in Zaventem.

With the increased use of an air route that has disrupted the sleep of Brussels residents for months, a Brussels Government member made it clear that she wants the region to join local municipalities in taking legal action. Get the details here.

If it is not the noise, but the cold that has been keeping you up at night, our News Editor Ugo Realfonzo has the story for you. While everyone has been confused about having to unearth their winter coat from their closet (again) in the middle of May, Ugo explains this is not the first time a cold spell hits so late.

In fact, the curse of the “Ice Saints” goes back all the way to the Middle Ages. But is it fact, fiction, or a little bit of both? Find out here. Either way, the sun should be back soon.

Something that will not be back soon, however, is Metro 3 in Brussels. Following years of delays, the northern section of the project could take at least a decade to complete - and that is if the works are ever restarted.

Feeling hopeless already? Reporter Léa Huppe tells you everything you need to know.

And lastly, if you already did everything you wanted to do on yesterday’s bank holiday and are out of ideas for the rest of the long weekend, here is our weekly guide about what to do in Brussels.

As always, if you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Ciao for now!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

The return of the warmer seasones usually leads to an increase in e-scooter and e-bike activity, but this "historic" rise is due to more than the weather. Read more.

"Don’t plant before the Ice Saints" went the well-known adage among farmers and gardeners for centuries. Can this explain this week's return to winter weather? Read more.

"We have to build cathedrals underground," said one of the construction contractors of the controversial Metro 3 project in a hearing. Read more.

Anderlecht’s supporters at the Belgian Cup final were left embarrassed after an English typo was spotted on their main banner on Thursday. Read more.

The regional government could take legal action to reduce the use of a flight path that has disrupted the sleep of local residents for months. Read more.

Brussels sport councillor Florence Frelinx said that it is not up to Brussels citizens to pay the bill of stadium damage caused by supporters. Read more.

Holy Emperor Charles V, the start of this summer's festival season, or the Master of Suspense – there's plenty going on in Brussels this weekend. Read more.