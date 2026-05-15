Belgian long-term interest rate climbs to 3.7%

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Belgium's long-term interest rate climbed to 3.7% on Friday, reaching its highest level since January 2012 during the eurozone debt crisis.

The rise comes as the conflict in the Middle East continues to unsettle global financial markets and push up government borrowing costs worldwide.

Belgium's ten-year bond yield has risen alongside rates in several other countries as investors increasingly sell off government bonds amid fears that the conflict could fuel inflation and force central banks to keep interest rates higher for longer.

Higher long-term interest rates generally translate into more expensive mortgages for households and increased borrowing costs for governments.

For the Belgian treasury, the rise could place additional pressure on public finances by making state debt more costly to finance.

Similar trends are being observed internationally.