FWB teachers' strike called for 18-27 May

French Community’s Minister-President, Elisabeth Degryse © Belga / Bruno Fahy

The Francophone teachers union, CSC Enseignement, has called on its members to go on strike from 18 to 27 May to protest against measures planned by the Government of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, FWB.

In a statement issued on Friday, the union criticised Minister Valérie Glatigny (Mouvement Réformateur, MR) and Minister-President Elisabeth Degryse (Les Engagés), accusing them of repeated attacks against and constant disdain for the education sector.

It urged all its members to join the strike, leading up to an upcoming parliamentary vote.

The FWB parliament is set to vote on 27 May on a decree to implement austerity measures aimed at reducing its budget deficit.

The proposed measures were announced in Autumn 2025. They include a 10% increase in teaching hours for upper secondary teachers, without salary adjustments, stricter sick leave policies for tenured teachers, and a tuition fee hike for 58% of higher education students.

CSC Enseignement called on legislators to consider the widespread anger in the education sector when casting their votes on the measures.

Another union, SETCa-SEL, recalled that it had submitted an indefinite strike notice last September, and declared its support for any actions against the government’s budget-cutting measures targeting the sector.