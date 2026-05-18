Woman risks 20 months in jail for selling drugs from home

Credit: Belga

A 39-year-old woman from Dilsen-Stokkem, Limburg Province, faces a potential 20-month prison sentence and an €8,000 fine for selling drugs from her home while her minor daughters were present.

Prosecutors revealed that drugs were scattered throughout the house. They were found in a bathroom cabinet, a bedroom cupboard shared with her younger daughter, and a safe in her other daughter’s bedroom.

Police began watching the woman’s residence after a separate investigation indicated frequent visits by drug users. A mobile phone examined during the inquiry contained clear evidence of the mother's drug dealing.

One of the minor daughters was reportedly aware of her mother’s activities, even opening the door for customers collecting their drugs, the prosecution alleged. In a house search conducted in April 2025, authorities discovered 700 grammes of cannabis, bags of white powder, MDMA, 44 ecstasy tablets, and cash.

Three mobile phones were also seized during the search.

Investigators found numerous explicit messages, including archived conversations and images related to drug transactions.

The court will deliver its verdict on 15 June.