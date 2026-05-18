Dolimont confirms Wallonia's commitment to energy transition

Walloon Minister-President Adrien Dolimont. Credit: Belga

Wallonia remains fully committed to energy transition, renewable energy development, and improved building energy performance, Minister-President Adrien Dolimont stated on Monday.

Dolimont reiterated the region's commitment in response to questions from regional parliamentarians Stéphane Hazée (Ecolo), Ozlem Ozen (PS), Christine Mauel (MR), and Loris Resinelli (Les Engagés) on the government’s intention to postpone implementing European directives RED III and PEB IV.

RED III, which is focused on renewable energy, and PEB IV, which relates to building energy performance, are key pillars of Europe’s decarbonisation policies.

“The goal is clear: we need to ensure a realistic, sustainable, and legally robust implementation of these texts,” Dolimont said. “At the same time, we must take into account social acceptability, the capacity of industries to adapt, and the importance of providing predictability for households, businesses, and local authorities.”

With regard to the RED III directive, Dolimont clarified that Wallonia aims for credible and sustainable implementation tailored to real-world conditions.

“We are not questioning the overall trajectory, but rather identifying provisions that should be adjusted, phased, or refined where they are too burdensome or unsuited to specific sectors,” he noted, adding that the administration is working to ensure a full and coherent transposition in line with European requirements.

Where the PEB IV directive is concerned, Dolimont confirmed Wallonia’s support for its objective of improving building energy performance.

“The issue is not whether progress should happen, but how to move forward credibly and sustainably,” he said.

He emphasised that phasing implementation should be seen as a pragmatic approach, not as a retreat from the directive’s goals.