Seven years in prison for fatal beating in Mons

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A court in Mons has sentenced a man, identified as Rudy D., to seven years in prison for assault and battery causing death without intention to kill.

The incident occurred on 11 November 2024, near the Etang des Oiseaux' in Hyon, Mons.

The victim was found lifeless near the pond.

Rudy D.’s brother was acquitted of the charge of failing to assist a person in danger.

A third man received an €800 fine for possessing a banned weapon.

According to the investigation, Rudy D. and his brother were fishing and drinking when the victim and the third man joined them. A conflict then erupted between Rudy and the victim.

Rudy admitted to striking the victim and pushing him into the water but maintained that he did not intend to cause his death.

The third man testified that both brothers had participated in the violence. However, Rudy’s brother denied hitting the victim and said he had tried to pull him out of the water.

The prosecution requested seven years in prison for Rudy, who had prior convictions, and two years for his brother, for failing to assist.

The brother’s lawyer argued for acquittal, citing his efforts to save the victim despite panic and muddy conditions. The court accepted his defence and acquitted him.