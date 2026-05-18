Namur theatre and cultural centre undergo name change

The Théâtre de Namur and the Centre culturel de Namur have announced a name change which, they say, reflects a new shared identity.

They will now be known, together, as 'Prisme, l’art de voir autrement' ('Prism, the art of seeing differently.')

The name change aims to clearly define and give visibility to a collaborative project developed over the years, the two institutions stated in a press release on Monday.

The shared identity reflects their unified vision and is intended to clarify a programme that combines performances, artist encounters, backstage tours, workshops, and exhibitions, they explained.

Under the name 'Prisme,' the organisations seek to encourage audiences to “shift perspectives” and engage with culture in new ways, placing emphasis on offering diverse artistic practices driven by creativity, research, and experimentation, both individually and collectively.