Liège plans to join Rainbow Cities Network in support of LGBTQIA+ rights

Banners promoting LGBTQ+ rights at a demonstration in Brussels, one of at least 10 Belgian cities that have joined the Rainbow Coalition Network. © BELGA PHOTO LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ

The city of Liège has announced its intention to apply for membership of the Rainbow Cities Network, an international alliance promoting LGBTQIA+ rights.

The decision follows a proposal made by municipal councillor Vincent Bonhomme (Parti Socialiste) during a council meeting on Monday. Bonhomme highlighted Liège’s history of advocating for minority rights and championing diversity.

The Rainbow Cities Network works to combat homophobia and transphobia, encouraging collaboration among member cities and the implementation of shared policies. Currently, the network includes 60 cities in 22 countries.

For Bonhomme, the decision is obvious. “Liège is a land of freedom and has undertaken many initiatives to defend minority rights. Gay, lesbian, and trans persons still face challenges today, which is why the socialist group is suggesting this candidacy,” he said.

Mayor Willy Demeyer (PS) endorsed the idea, describing it as consistent with the city’s current approach. “Strengthening exchanges with other cities committed to these issues and sharing good practices is highly relevant,” he said at the council session.

Liège has already demonstrated its commitment to LGBTQIA+ causes.

In 2024, it hosted the first Pride parade in Wallonia. Its police department has long designated officers to handle cases of homophobic or transphobic discrimination and crimes.

The city has also marked the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia by displaying the LGBTQIA+ flag on its town hall.

Currently, Belgium is represented in the Rainbow Cities Network by Brussels, Ghent, Leuven, and seven other cities in Flanders.

If successful, Liège would become the first Walloon city to join the network.