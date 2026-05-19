Tuesday 19 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Belgian arrested following fatal shooting in the Netherlands

Tuesday 19 May 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Belgian arrested following fatal shooting in the Netherlands
Dutch police vehicle © flickr.com

A 22-year-old Belgian has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in the Dutch town of Vaals, near the Belgian border.

The incident, which occurred between Thursday night and early Friday morning, claimed the life of a 27-year-old local resident.

Police were alerted to the gunfire at around 1:50 a.m. on Friday, and emergency services found the victim severely injured.

Despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

The Belgian suspect was taken into custody on Sunday evening.

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