Belgian arrested following fatal shooting in the Netherlands

Dutch police vehicle © flickr.com

A 22-year-old Belgian has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in the Dutch town of Vaals, near the Belgian border.

The incident, which occurred between Thursday night and early Friday morning, claimed the life of a 27-year-old local resident.

Police were alerted to the gunfire at around 1:50 a.m. on Friday, and emergency services found the victim severely injured.

Despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

The Belgian suspect was taken into custody on Sunday evening.