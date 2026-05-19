Nigerian-US airstrikes reportedly kill 175 IS members in Nigeria

Nigerian soldiers deployed in the insurgency-plagued northeast of the country. Credit Wikimedia Commons

The Nigerian army says it has killed 175 members of the terrorist group Islamic State (IS) in collaboration with the United States.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the military carried out airstrikes targeting IS positions in the country’s northeast over several days.

Nigerian Army spokesperson Samaila Uba confirmed that the joint attacks destroyed key IS assets, including control posts, weapons depots, logistics centres, military equipment, and financial networks supporting the group’s operations.