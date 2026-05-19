Tuesday 19 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Nigerian-US airstrikes reportedly kill 175 IS members in Nigeria

Tuesday 19 May 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Nigerian-US airstrikes reportedly kill 175 IS members in Nigeria
Nigerian soldiers deployed in the insurgency-plagued northeast of the country. Credit Wikimedia Commons

The Nigerian army says it has killed 175 members of the terrorist group Islamic State (IS) in collaboration with the United States.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the military carried out airstrikes targeting IS positions in the country’s northeast over several days.

Nigerian Army spokesperson Samaila Uba confirmed that the joint attacks destroyed key IS assets, including control posts, weapons depots, logistics centres, military equipment, and financial networks supporting the group’s operations.

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