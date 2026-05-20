Christophe Peeters appointed chairman of Elia

Incoming Elia Chairman Chris Peeters © rtbf.be

Christophe Peeters has been appointed chairman of Elia, the Belgian electricity grid operator announced on Tuesday evening following a general assembly.

Peeters had already been co-opted onto the board last year after the sudden passing of then-chairman Geert Versnick.

In recent weeks, Pieter De Crem, a former Christen Democratisch en Vlaams (CD&V) politician, had temporarily stepped in as chairman, but he has now passed the role to Peeters.

Peeters currently serves as alderman for Finance, Urban Planning, Heritage, and Administrative Simplification in the Ghent City Council.

He also has previous experience with organisations such as Electrabel, Fluvius, and the Flemish Energy Holding.