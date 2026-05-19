Belgian drone conducting checks over the North Sea

Belgian authorities are using drones to monitor coastal areas and the North Sea. Credit: Kurt Desplenter/Belga

A drone is being deployed from the military base in Lombardsijde, West Flanders, until mid-July to monitor the North Sea, one of Europe’s busiest and most sensitive maritime regions.

Officials say the advanced technology allows for faster and more targeted operations to tackle various challenges at sea.

Defence showcased the Schiebel drone on Tuesday. It can conduct maritime surveillance missions and provide real-time imagery, enabling effective monitoring of large areas, including hard-to-reach locations.

The drone is tasked with detecting illegal fishing, migrant activity, unregistered ships, and marine pollution. It will also enhance the Coast Guard’s ability to monitor and protect the maritime environment in collaboration with European partners.

This marks the third year of the Belgian Coast Guard’s use of the drone as part of the Multipurpose Maritime Operation (MMO).

Unlike previous years, when the drone operated out of France, it now launches from the Belgian base in Lombardsijde.