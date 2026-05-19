Record quantity of criminal assets seized in 2025

Credit: Belga

More than €148 million linked to illicit activities was received by the Central Office for Seizure and Confiscation (COSC) in 2025, according to its latest activity report, published on Tuesday.

Of this amount, around €95 million was transferred to the state and public entities.

This marks a significant increase compared to €66.9 million in 2024 and €39.6 million in 2023.

A total of €50.9 million was handed over to the public treasury following direct confiscation.

Drug-related cases accounted for the largest volume, making up 46% of the files and totalling €16.2 million. However, cases involving concealment and money laundering brought in the highest amounts, exceeding €69 million. Social fraud contributed €18.8 million, while criminal organisations accounted for €14 million.

Operational activity was high in 2025, with the COSC initiating 12,239 new cases. This reflects a rise in the number of criminal investigations involving the seizure of assets.

Additionally, 17 confiscated assets were handed over to the police and State Security (VSSE) to support their operations.