EU reassesses crypto rules amid shifting markets and rising policy challenges

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The European Commission has opened a consultation on how the EU’s main rulebook for crypto-assets is working, inviting responses from the public and industry until 31 August.

The consultation focuses on the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), a set of EU-wide rules that covers crypto-assets and the firms that issue and trade them, the Commission announced on Wednesday.

MiCA was implemented in 2024 and created a harmonised framework across the EU for crypto-assets and related services, including “stablecoins” — crypto tokens designed to hold a steady value — and the companies that issue them.

The Commission said it is reviewing whether the framework remains fit for purpose as crypto-asset markets and the wider policy landscape expand.

Two routes to respond

There are two questionnaires: a public consultation aimed at individuals, and a targeted consultation with more technical and legal questions aimed at stakeholders such as digital asset issuers and service providers, financial institutions, technology providers, academics, think tanks, industry bodies, consumer and public interest organisations, and EU public authorities.

The Commission noted that feedback will be used to inform its future policy work on digital assets.