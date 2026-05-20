Bel20 index tops the 5,500-point mark

The Brussels stock exchange saw strong gains on Wednesday, with the Bel20 index rising by 1.37% to close at 5,502.04 points.
Aedifica led the day’s gains, surging 5% to end at €71.45 per share. The real estate investor reported a net current profit of €1.32 per share for the first quarter, in line with last year, and remains on track to pay out a full-year dividend of €4.20, 5% higher than the previous year.
WDP climbed 1.55% to €22.30 after 57% of its shareholders opted to receive dividends in new shares, boosting the company’s capital by roughly €116 million.
Elia projects net profit of over €690 million
Electricity transmission operator Elia rose 1.36% to €13.10. Following its first-quarter results, Elia reaffirmed its annual guidance, projecting net profit between €690 million and €740 million.
On the broader market, Fountain gained 6% to €1.59.
Euronext’s stock jumped 5.2% to close at €147.60. The exchange operator reported a 7.6% turnover increase in the first quarter to €528.5 million, while net profit surged 16.7% to €192.3 million. It also announced plans to enable trading around the clock.
Proximus posts gains after announcing partnership with Microsoft Azure
CFE advanced 2.62% to €11.75. The construction group’s quarterly revenue rose by 2% to €266.7 million, but its order book fell 4.9% to €1.6 billion. CFE aims to maintain its net profit at 2025 levels.
Proximus gained 1.76% to end on €6.93 after announcing a partnership with Microsoft Azure to accelerate the development and deployment of cloud applications in Belgium.
IBA increased by 1.69% to €14.46. The company unveiled a low-power version of its Rhodotron, intended for sterilisation and food irradiation, aimed at attracting a broader user base.
Azelis posts biggest loss among index stocks
TINC inched up 0.33% to €44.00, with the total value of its investment portfolio reaching €727.7 million as of 31 March. The infrastructure investor reported net profit of €14.6 million for the first quarter.
On the downside, Azelis fell 1.73% to €10.20, posting the largest loss among index stocks.
Sipef dropped 3.8% to €96.20 on the secondary market.