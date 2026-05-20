Bel20 index tops the 5,500-point mark

Illustration picture shows the bell ceremony of the Euronext Brussels Stock Exchange in Brussels on Monday 18 March 2024. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The Brussels stock exchange saw strong gains on Wednesday, with the Bel20 index rising by 1.37% to close at 5,502.04 points.

Aedifica led the day’s gains, surging 5% to end at €71.45 per share. The real estate investor reported a net current profit of €1.32 per share for the first quarter, in line with last year, and remains on track to pay out a full-year dividend of €4.20, 5% higher than the previous year.

WDP climbed 1.55% to €22.30 after 57% of its shareholders opted to receive dividends in new shares, boosting the company’s capital by roughly €116 million.

Elia projects net profit of over €690 million

Electricity transmission operator Elia rose 1.36% to €13.10. Following its first-quarter results, Elia reaffirmed its annual guidance, projecting net profit between €690 million and €740 million.

On the broader market, Fountain gained 6% to €1.59.

Euronext’s stock jumped 5.2% to close at €147.60. The exchange operator reported a 7.6% turnover increase in the first quarter to €528.5 million, while net profit surged 16.7% to €192.3 million. It also announced plans to enable trading around the clock.

Proximus posts gains after announcing partnership with Microsoft Azure

CFE advanced 2.62% to €11.75. The construction group’s quarterly revenue rose by 2% to €266.7 million, but its order book fell 4.9% to €1.6 billion. CFE aims to maintain its net profit at 2025 levels.

Proximus gained 1.76% to end on €6.93 after announcing a partnership with Microsoft Azure to accelerate the development and deployment of cloud applications in Belgium.

IBA increased by 1.69% to €14.46. The company unveiled a low-power version of its Rhodotron, intended for sterilisation and food irradiation, aimed at attracting a broader user base.

Azelis posts biggest loss among index stocks

TINC inched up 0.33% to €44.00, with the total value of its investment portfolio reaching €727.7 million as of 31 March. The infrastructure investor reported net profit of €14.6 million for the first quarter.

On the downside, Azelis fell 1.73% to €10.20, posting the largest loss among index stocks.

Sipef dropped 3.8% to €96.20 on the secondary market.