Court authorises Ghent University to expel pro-Palestinian activists

Police took firm action against pro-Palestinian activists who were occupying the administration building of Ghent University on 20 May 2026. © BELGA PHOTO JONAS D'HOLLANDER

A court in East Flanders on Wednesday authorised Ghent University to expel the remaining pro-Palestinian activists from its University Forum (UFO) building.

The ruling came hours after police removed about 40 protesters who had been occupying the neighbouring rectorate building.

The court acknowledged the fundamental rights to protest and demonstrate, emphasising that universities should be spaces for social debate and exchange of ideas. However, the judge noted that the university had made careful efforts in recent weeks to reach a compromise with the activists.

The ruling grants Ghent University the right to remove the protesters from the UFO building, effective until 30 June. However, activists may choose to vacate the building voluntarily.

The police intervention at the rectorate earlier in the day was reportedly prompted by extensive damage to the premises.

Protesters condemned what they described as disproportionate police violence.

Authorities detained 44 individuals during the operation. Two police officers suffered minor injuries, and two arrests were made on charges of violence against the law enforcement officials.