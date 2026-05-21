ING introduces more expensive 'packs,' but customers get more

Credit: Belga / Laurie Dieffembacq

ING Belgium has simplified its banking services into four new packages, with prices increasing but offering bundled savings compared to individual purchases.

The monthly fee for the ING Do Basic account rises from €1.90 to €2.20, while ING More increases from €1.90 to €3.90.

ING said the packs aim to provide more value and clearer pricing, allowing customers to see exactly what each package includes.

Notably, Amazon Prime membership is included from the ING More package onwards. Current customers will keep their account numbers, debit cards, direct debits, and standing orders.

Existing ING Do Basic accounts will automatically convert to ING Go accounts, while ING Do More accounts will be switched to ING More.

Customers will retain their current pricing until 1 August and can switch between packages at any time.