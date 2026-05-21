Liège gets its first fixed air quality monitoring station

The fixed air quality monitoring station in Charleroi, pictured above, was the first to be installed in Wallonia. © dhnet.be

A new fixed air quality monitoring station was inaugurated on Thursday in Liège by the Institut Scientifique de Service Public (ISSeP) and the Walloon Agency for Air and Climate (AwAC)

The monitoring station, located on Boulevard Maurice Destenay, is designed specifically to assess the impact of traffic pollution. It is the only such station in the Liège area.

Its inauguration marks the culmination of a project begun in 2019 in keeping with European air quality directives.

From 2018 to 2024, a mobile station was deployed at the site, which is close to a busy thoroughfare and a major city-centre school, to verify its suitability.

This is the second permanent station of its kind in Wallonia, following the Charleroi station, launched in 2024.

The Liège station measures pollutants such as fine particles, nitrogen oxides, ozone, and black carbon.

Its installation required a €250,000 investment.