Belgium pays homage to its media practitioners

Hotel Le Plaza in Brussels, venue of this year's Belfius Press Awards ceremony. © Wikimedia Commons

The 63rd edition of the Belfius Press Awards honoured Belgium's top journalists and media outlets on Thursday.

L’Echo, Le Soir, RTBF, and Wilfried emerged as winners on the Francophone side, while Flemish winners included De Morgen and Het Nieuwsblad newspapers.

A record 354 entries from 545 journalists, photographers, videographers, sound engineers, and journalism students competed in 42 productions across various categories.

Nicolas Baudoux and Benjamin Verboogen from L’Echo won in the Digital & Interactive category for their piece on the sale of personal movement data. The Flemish equivalent of this prize went to De Standaard for its coverage on the concrete pollution crisis in Flanders.

Anne-Sophie Leurquin, Arthur Sente, and Jean-François Munster of Le Soir secured the Print & Web prize for their investigation into the dangerous trade in nitrous oxide. Meanwhile, Bruno Struys of De Morgen triumphed on the Flemish side of this category with his report on a case involving misconduct by a gynaecologist.

RTBF journalists Karim Fadoul and Arnaud Verniersen were awarded the Radio & Podcast prize for their production on Brussels’ Brabant Street. Het Nieuwsblad received the Flemish equivalent for a story about Iranian espionage.

In the TV & Video category, the RTBF's David Bertrand and Julien Monfajon were recognised for their profile of athlete Maxime Carabin. Their Flemish counterparts from De Morgen and VRT also shone in this category.

The local press prize went to Nicolas Lahaut, Silena Bosco, and Claire Vermeulen from Wilfried for their feature “Saudade,” while Bruzz won on the Flemish side.

L’Echo took the Financial & Economic prize for its report on the impact of data centres on Belgium’s electricity grid, while De Tijd earned acclaim for its investigation into global financial scams.

Gert Jochems from De Standaard received recognition in the Photography category for his impactful images capturing the situation in Ukraine.

Finally, Lena Orban, Christophe Ramjoie, and Moritz Korff from BRF were honoured with the award for the German-speaking press.